CarWale

    Citroen C3 1.2 Turbo Feel Road Test

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,565 Views
    Citroen C3 Right Front Three Quarter
    Citroen C3 Right Front Three Quarter
    Citroen C3 Right Front Three Quarter
    Citroen C3 Right Front Three Quarter
    Citroen C3 Right Front Three Quarter
    Citroen C3 Right Front Three Quarter
    Citroen C3 Right Side View
    Citroen C3 Right Side View

    Introduction

    Front View

    Having opened their Indian innings with a premium SUV, the C5 Aircross, Citroen then turned their focus towards the affordable end of the market. In comes the C3 which is a ‘hatchback with an SUV twist’. Positioned in a segment where it needs to rival well-established names like Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Punch, the C3 has a tough task at hand. Has it got what it takes?

    Rear View

    Exterior and Styling

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Quirky has been Citroen’s styling and that is evident in the C3 as well. In metal, the C3 stands out thanks to its proportions and styling. It has a tall-boyish stance with a tall bonnet line, and minimum overhangs both fore and aft, thus making it look cute yet butch at the same time.

    Right Side View

    You can also opt for a dual-tone paint scheme for the C3 for a little extra dough, and that’s when the C3 looks the best– be it in any of the 10 combinations. No alloy wheel option for the C3 though, even in the range-topping trim. But you can opt for one from the accessory list and you should, because the alloy wheels surely enhance its style quotient, given the quirky styling overall.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Interior and Comfort

    Dashboard

    This quirkiness of Citroen continues on the inside as you’d see the most minimalistic instrument cluster. It is a small, monochromatic, digital dial and has few details to give out. Secondly, we like how the steering wheel is very similar to what is offered in the C5. There are two themes for the cabin – either a funky orange and black combo which is unique and stylish, or there’s a dark grey-black scheme which is quite understated and sophisticated to look at.

    AC Controls

    The materials used all around the cabin are of acceptable quality too. There are no soft-touch materials and the grainy finishes on some parts and hard plastic used in places might not be likeable to some but are fine by the segment standards. Apart from that, the space is good, and I didn’t find my elbow rubbing with my fellow passengers.

    Front Row Seats

    Although the seats are large and supportive, it lacks an adjustable headrest and makes up for it by providing soft cushioning and side bolsters. Seating ergonomics is good too with ample visibility around and all the buttons, switches, and knobs are easily reachable. The good visibility combined with a compact footprint makes the C3 a good city car. In fact, it is easy to park in tight spaces and also small enough to find the tiniest of gaps in traffic.

    Second Row Seats

    Move to the back and you get surprisingly good under-thigh support. Even the backrest provides ample support but there’s no adjustable headrest. However, the fixed ones are good enough to support the neck. In terms of space, the legroom is plenty and the tall and scooped-out roof also adds space for taller passengers. That said, seating three here would be comfortable only if the passengers are not horizontally blessed.

    Bootspace

    Lastly, the boot space at 315litres is less than Wagon R’s 341litres and the Punch’s 366litres. The available boot space is usable with less intrusion but there are no flat-folding or split seats either and the boot opening could have been slightly wider.

    Features and Practicality

    Infotainment System

    The Citroen C3 gets LED DRLs, fog lamps, roof rails and black cladding, and flat-type door handles. On the inside, there’s a digital MID, driver’s height adjustment, buttons on the steering for media control, 12V and USB port, and a smart ‘cable-tuck’ along with a slot/tray to place your phone in the centre console. The floating 10.2-inch touchscreen gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity which isn’t seen in cars even a segment or two higher. It also has good touch response, contrast and vibrant colours, and a rather simple interface.

    Instrument Cluster

    For safety, there are two airbags along with ABS and EBD, a reverse parking sensor, a child lock for doors, a seatbelt reminder and a speed-dependent door lock (not in Live). However, there’s no ISOFIX or reversing camera. The India-spec C3 hasn’t been NCAP tested yet.

    Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Now, the features mentioned above are in the most feature-loaded version, so the lower Live versions are stripped off and lack some essential features as well. What the C3 Feel version misses out on is keyless entry, electric adjustment for ORVMs, a tachometer, reverse parking camera, and a rear windscreen wiper and defogger, nor does the inside rearview mirror get a day-night function. Apart from the missing features, the C3 cabin overall offers good space, practicality, and decent quality of materials that match the segment, if not more.

    Engine and Performance

    Engine Shot

    With the C3, Citroen is offering two choices. The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder with 81bhp/115Nm can be had with a five-speed manual. Meanwhile, the 1.2-litre three-cylinder with a turbo attached to it has an output of 109bhp and 190Nm. It is paired with a six-speed manual. There’s no automatic option, but that might (and should) be added later.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    With the PureTech badge, this version of the C3 is the one you should buy if you can push your budget. The 109bhp here is more than any other car in this size and that this segment currently offers (except the i20 Turbo, but it's more expensive). In fact, the 190Nm is also more than what you get in any of the new-age turbo-petrol engines. And this reflects when you are behind the wheel.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    This three-cylinder feels refined with little vibrations felt inside. There’s a good bottom- and mid-range grunt once you get going and you can shift early without the engine stuttering, which surely helps when driving in the city. It feels peppy at city speeds and even on highways, the engine doesn’t feel stressed as the turbo is churned up and ready.

    Right Side View

    With six-speed to row through, we like the slick-shifting nature of the gear lever combined with the short and smooth clutch travel. This also means spending long hours in traffic won’t be very tiresome. And if you are up for some spirited driving, the gearbox doesn’t disappoint either. In our VBox test, the 0-100kmph came up in 11.08 seconds. To give you a perspective, the same run in the 84bhp Punch NA petrol manual was 15.23 seconds. Then, the strong mid-range was evident in the in-gear acceleration as the 20-80kmph run in the third gear took 11.79 seconds while the 40-100kmph run in the fourth gear took 13.01 seconds.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Lastly, the important factor for any car that’s entering India is fuel economy. In our tested real-world fuel test, the C3 returned a mileage of 13.33kmpl in the city and a healthy 21.53kmpl on the highway. This gives us an overall fuel efficiency of 14.73kmpl. With a fuel tank capacity of 30 litres, we can expect a real-world range of close to 450 kilometres on a tankful.

    Ride and Handling

    Right Side View

    When it comes to ride quality, the Citroen C3 offers a much more comfortable ride. Set on the softer side, the suspension setup is well-judged and absorbs irregularities and the bad patch of the road like a more expensive car. On broken surfaces, although you can sometimes hear the suspension working, it offered a good composure over anything and everything we threw its way. It also keeps most of the sharp irregularities from filtering inside the cabin. And even over the worst of road surfaces, the 180mm of ground clearance gives enough confidence that you don’t have to slow down when the roads start to disappear.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    With 195/65 section tyres on 15-inch wheels, the grip offered isn’t the best and when thrown around, the soft suspension contributes to body roll that would surely make your passengers unsettled. That said, the stability at highway speeds is good. Even the road noise at highway jaunts is much subdued. Add to it the well-weighted steering and the C3 could serve as a good intercity runabout. Talking about the steering, it’s fairly quick and has little lag off the centre. It also has a smooth motion which is pretty much unseen in small affordable cars.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    This adds to the overall driving feel and confidence of the C3’s driving personality. Now, the only letdown here is the excessive body roll; when mid-cornering, the C3 tends to lean more onto the loaded wheel and this sometimes makes it understeer. So you’d better off than throwing it into corners, especially not with passengers onboard. Even the brakes impressed with their good initial bite and add confidence when you want to belt out all of those 110 horses.

    Price and Competition

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Now, although the pricing of the Citroen C3 is very competitive, it's only for the non-turbo version. This PureTech 110 version costs Rs 9.54 lakh on the road in Mumbai. This makes the C3 1.2 Turbo Feel enter the territory of B+ segment hatchbacks, over the Maruti Suzuki Swift or the Ignis it should compete with. Meanwhile, its direct rival, Punch, might not be as well-engineered as the C3 but it has an option of AMT and can be opted across multiple variants.

    Left Side View

    As for the driving dynamics, the C3 proved to be above par, which was helped by the peppy turbo-petrol engine, well-judged suspension, and decent ride and handling. So, the lack of essential features in a segment where the value-for-money factor triumphs over everything else is the only complaint on C3’s part. Otherwise, it comes across as a well-made, spacious and practical, and good-to-drive family car. It offers everything you’d want from your first family car or a second car in the family for youngsters and young at heart.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    ₹ 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    MG ZS EV Long Term Review — The Long Run

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 37.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars