Citroen C3 1.2 Turbo Feel Road Test

Interior and Comfort

This quirkiness of Citroen continues on the inside as you’d see the most minimalistic instrument cluster. It is a small, monochromatic, digital dial and has few details to give out. Secondly, we like how the steering wheel is very similar to what is offered in the C5. There are two themes for the cabin – either a funky orange and black combo which is unique and stylish, or there’s a dark grey-black scheme which is quite understated and sophisticated to look at.

The materials used all around the cabin are of acceptable quality too. There are no soft-touch materials and the grainy finishes on some parts and hard plastic used in places might not be likeable to some but are fine by the segment standards. Apart from that, the space is good, and I didn’t find my elbow rubbing with my fellow passengers.

Although the seats are large and supportive, it lacks an adjustable headrest and makes up for it by providing soft cushioning and side bolsters. Seating ergonomics is good too with ample visibility around and all the buttons, switches, and knobs are easily reachable. The good visibility combined with a compact footprint makes the C3 a good city car. In fact, it is easy to park in tight spaces and also small enough to find the tiniest of gaps in traffic.

Move to the back and you get surprisingly good under-thigh support. Even the backrest provides ample support but there’s no adjustable headrest. However, the fixed ones are good enough to support the neck. In terms of space, the legroom is plenty and the tall and scooped-out roof also adds space for taller passengers. That said, seating three here would be comfortable only if the passengers are not horizontally blessed.

Lastly, the boot space at 315litres is less than Wagon R’s 341litres and the Punch’s 366litres. The available boot space is usable with less intrusion but there are no flat-folding or split seats either and the boot opening could have been slightly wider.