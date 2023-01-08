2023 MG Hector Sharp 1.5 petrol CVT First Look

How is it on the inside?

A majority of MG’s budget seems to have been spent on updating the interior of Hector. It’s not like the previous car’s interiors lacked something but to keep up with the competition, MG has overhauled the cabin and it has made a difference to the overall appearance. You get a white and black cabin with chrome elements for the dashboard and doors.

Up front, the biggest change is a new design for the dashboard. The vertical air vents have made way for boat-inspired horizontal units. The vents are flanked by gloss black plastics and in fact, the vent layout is built in such a way that it looks like one big piece spread out across the dashboard.

The other big highlight is of course the 14-inch touchscreen infotainment and upgrades from the already large 10-inch unit that came on the first car. It runs a new OS and gets a whole host of controls and features as a part of the upgrade. The screen is large enough that it dominates the cabin and hopefully be offered on more models across the MG Hector variant tree.

The instrument cluster has become a fully digital unit integrating both the clocks and the colour MID of the outgoing model. Keeping homage to its British origins, the “needles” of the speed and RPM move in the opposite direction.

Space was never an issue within the cabin and given the dimensions it’s quite roomy and airy inside aided more so by the white interiors. Now while it does look nice and classy, white interiors in a country like India will mean extra attention especially if you live in a state like Maharashtra where it rains heavily for a large part of the year.

The second row is equally spacious with reclining seats (60 and 40) that fold flat to reveal a cavernous space with more than enough space vertically and horizontally for you to play rounds of storage ‘Tetris’ if the need arises. The boot gets a power tailgate with a smart parcel tray that can be expanded or removed altogether.