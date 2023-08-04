2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado interior images: New features at a glance

- New Land Cruiser J250 officially revealed

- Interior styling and features listed

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado unveiled

Earlier, Toyota had announced it will fully reveal the new Land Cruiser in August 2023. Living up to its promise, the unveiling happened yesterday. We have already detailed the exterior images for our readers. Now, let's jump into its cabin to take a closer look at its interior design and features through this gallery.

New Land Cruiser Prado engine options

But before that, let's give you the details of its powertrain. Under the hood is a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This mill is paired with an electric motor and a battery with a capacity of 1.87kWh. It's capable of churning out 326bhp and 630Nm of torque that is sent to all four wheels.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado interior photo gallery

Hosting many new features and tech, some notable features on the Land Cruiser J250 include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, heated and ventilated seats, a moonroof, and wireless charging.

Then, this modern and premium-looking cabin of the SUV gets Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0. This helps in dialling up the safety package of the SUV.

The off-road tech includes crawl control, downhill assist, electronic locking rear differential, front stabiliser bar disconnect system, multi-terrain select system, multi-link rear suspension system, and more.