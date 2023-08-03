CarWale
    2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado image gallery: Exterior at a glance

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    59 Views
    2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado image gallery: Exterior at a glance

    - The new J250 Land Cruiser unveiled globally

    - It gets the Prado suffix and a new design

    The new J250 Land Cruiser unveiled

    Toyota has recently unveiled the new Land Cruiser J250. It will also be called the Prado in some markets and will be more affordable than the full-size LC300. This new SUV will be making a comeback to the United States after a hiatus, and upon launch, will compete with the Ford Bronco and the Jeep Wrangler. It will take some time to come to the Indian market, but we hope it arrives here soon.

    Engine and powertrain options for the Land Cruiser Prado

    The 2024 Land Cruiser Prado comes powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This mill is paired with an electric motor and a 1.87kWh battery pack. The powertrain produces a combined output of 326bhp and 630Nm of torque. All of this power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    Images of the upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser

    Now, let's take a look at the images of the new Land Cruiser J250 which boasts a completely new design. It offers a retro look with its boxy proportions and upright stance.

    It measures 4,920mm in length, 2,139mm in width, and 1,859mm in height. Besides, it has a wheelbase of 2,850mm and a staggering 221mm ground clearance.

    Though the Prado is underpinned by Toyota's TNGA-F ladder-frame chassis, it will come in different trims, featuring a different look and styling.

    For example, there's the base LC 1958, then a mid-spec Land Cruiser, and finally the top-spec LC First Edition. All feature distinguishing elements to stand out from each other.

    What’s more, it is said that the Land Cruiser First Edition, which offers a very rugged off-road-ready appeal, will be limited to 5,000 units to maintain its exclusivity.

    Toyota Land Cruiser
    Toyota Land Cruiser
    Rs. 2.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Punch CNG to be launched in India tomorrow

    Toyota Land Cruiser Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 2.39 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 2.60 Crore
    DelhiRs. 2.44 Crore
    PuneRs. 2.53 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 2.59 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 2.34 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 2.53 Crore
    KolkataRs. 2.30 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 2.38 Crore

