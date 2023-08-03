Tata Punch CNG to be launched in India tomorrow

- To be offered in multiple variants

- Will borrow twin-cylinder CNG tech from Altroz

The Tata Punch CNG was first displayed at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. And after a long wait, the Indian automaker is finally launching the CNG-powered micro SUV in India tomorrow. Ahead of the price announcement, many dealerships across the country started accepting orders of the same. It will be offered in multiple variants with the twin-cylinder CNG tech borrowed from the Altroz CNG.

Powertrain and specifications of Punch CNG

Mechanically, the Punch CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder, NA petrol engine coupled with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The motor, in the CNG mode, is tuned to produce 76bhp and 97Nm of torque while being paired to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Punch CNG feature list

In terms of features, the Punch in CNG guise will come loaded with six airbags, projector headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, seven-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, and voice-activated electric sunroof.

Prices and rival of Punch CNG

Upon arrival, the Punch iCNG will likely command a premium of Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 95,000 over the equivalent petrol variant. It will compete against the recently launched Hyundai Exter CNG in the segment.