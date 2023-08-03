Citroen C3 Aircross variants revealed

- To be launched in India soon

- Will be powered by a sole turbo-petrol engine

Citroen India unveiled the C3 Aircross in the country in April 2023. It is the fourth product by the brand in the Indian market. The three-row SUV is based on the C3 hatchback and also borrows the turbo-petrol engine from the same. Bookings of the C3 Aircross will commence in September followed by its launch in October 2023.

Variants and feature list of C3 Aircross

The Citroen C3 Aircross will be offered in three variants, namely, Live, Feel, and Shine, similar to its hatchback sibling. In terms of features, it will come loaded with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a six-speaker setup, all-digital instrument cluster, rear wiper with washer, and rear defogger. Also on offer will be features such as roof-mounted rear aircon vents, manual IRVM, electrically adjustable ORVMs, TPMS, and a reverse parking camera.

Citroen C3 Aircross colour options

As for its customisation, the C3 Aircross will be available with four monotone and six dual-tone colour options. Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, and Cosmo Blue are the four base exterior paint schemes.

Engine and specifications of the Citroen C3 Aircross

Mechanically, the C3 Aircross will be equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The motor is tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. While the engine and the manual gearbox are carried over from the C3, the French automaker will likely introduce an automatic gearbox with the C3 Aircross in 2024.

Expected price and rivals of the C3 Aircross

The C3 Aircross is expected to be priced between Rs. 9.50 lakh to Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Upon arrival, it will compete against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor in the mid-size SUV segment.