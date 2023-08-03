CarWale
    Tata Power introduces RFID-enabled charging cards for EV owners

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Tata Power introduces RFID-enabled charging cards for EV owners
    • Can be used by all EV owners 
    • Reduces the hassle of downloading a mobile application 

    Tata Power has introduced a new ‘EZ Charge’ charging solution for EV owners in India. The new EZ Charge is an RFID-enabled card which will make charging at any Tata Power charging outlet much easier eliminating the need to use a mobile application to initiate a charging session. The RFID card can be used by all EV owners irrespective of the brand.  

    Tata Power EZ Charge and its benefits 

    The EZ Charge card offers the convenience of tap-charge-go functionality. The RFID card with a built-in chip enables efficient, secure, and seamless initiation of charging sessions and payment. Based on a pre-set recharge value, users can automatically begin the charging process by simply tapping the EZ Charge card on the Tata Power EZ charger.   

    With the RFID card, the EV user also benefits in areas where there is limited mobile network coverage. So the charging session can be initiated in such areas with the card instead with no hindrance of network issues. This RFID card can also be linked with the EZ Charge account, allowing users to give access without sharing sensitive information.  

    Customers can purchase the EZ Charge card through the EZ Charge Self Care Portal for doorstep delivery or visit any Tata Motors EV dealership. To order the EZ Charge card, EV users can follow these simple steps: 

    1. Click on the link: https://ezcharge.tatapower.com/evselfcare 
    2. Sign in using your registered mobile number and password 
    3. Click on the menu and select EZ Charge Card  
    
