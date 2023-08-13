CarWale
    AD

    Tata sells 1 lakh EVs in India; our top Tata EV stories

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    532 Views
    Tata sells 1 lakh EVs in India; our top Tata EV stories

    - Private EV operations began with the launch of the Nexon EV in January 2020

    - Curvv and Sierra EV will join the pack next year

    The race to 1 lakh EVs

    Tata Motors has jumped ahead in the EV race in India by cracking the 1 lakh mark within just three years of starting its electric journey. While it had been selling EVs in the past to the fleet market, it truly began this race with the launch of the Nexon EV in 2020. Since then, it did not look back even once in its race to break the six-digit sales mark. The initial 10,000 units took almost 3.5 years while the next 40,000 took just under 1.5 years. The jump from 50,000 to 1 lakh was achieved in just 9 months; a feat that has surprised Tata itself.

    Nexon EV: Opening batsman

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The opening batsman for the Tata EV pack was the Nexon EV in early 2020. It took everything the Nexon had but with electric motivation and tyre-smoking torque delivery. We drove it, tested it, and, of course, did a range test where it delivered much better than we expected. The Nexon EV family expanded in 2022 with the Nexon EV Max offering a bigger range and more power. The ICE Nexon will get its most major update later this year and we expect an updated Nexon EV with the same design and feature list to be launched simultaneously.    

    Tiago and Tigor EV: The midfielders

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    While the Nexon EV range has been the big hitter, Tata expanded their EV line-up with the launch of the Tiago EV and the Tigor EV. The former has been a major success as it was the first EV to come under the Rs. 10 lakh price range and crossed the 10,000 unit sales mark in just under four months. While the Tigor EV has not been as successful as the rest, it does have its place as the only compact sedan EV in the market at present.

    Punch, Curvv, and Sierra: Next in line

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata is looking at less than a year to break the next 1 lakh in EV sales and will achieve this by significantly expanding its EV portfolio. The first car will be the Punch EV, and this will be joined next year by the Curvv and Sierra EV. The latter two will be Tata’s push in the more premium section of the fledging EV market. In fact, both these cars are expected to create a new segment for themselves.  

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    4 reasons the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor would work for India
     Next 
    Toyota Glanza waiting period reduces to 1 month in August 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tiago EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33494 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32979 Views
    148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
    Maruti Alto 800
    Rs. 3.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd AUG
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Thar.e
    Mahindra Thar.e

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up
    Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up

    Rs. 12.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.19 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.19 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.29 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.42 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.13 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.67 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.19 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.19 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.99 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33494 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32979 Views
    148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata sells 1 lakh EVs in India; our top Tata EV stories