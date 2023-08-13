CarWale
    Toyota Glanza waiting period reduces to 1 month in August 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Glanza waiting period reduces to 1 month in August 2023

    - It is offered in four variants

    - Prices in India start at Rs. 6.81 lakh

    The Toyota Glanza is currently on sale in India at a starting price of Rs. 6.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had with petrol and CNG version across four variants – E S, G, and V. In this article, we have listed the waiting period for the hatchback in August 2023.

    Glanza hatchback waiting period 

    Toyota Glanza Left Front Three Quarter

    Customers looking to purchase the Baleno-based Toyota hatchback will have to wait for up to one month to get the delivery of the vehicle. The waiting period is standard across the range for both manual and automatic versions. 

    Powertrain and specifications of Toyota Glanza

    Mechanically, the Glanza is offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a factory-fitted CNG kit option. In standard mode, the motor is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of peak torque while being paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. On the other hand, in the CNG mode, the engine mated only to a manual gearbox generates 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque.

    VersionTransmission optionPower outputMileage
    1.2-litre petrolManual / AMT89bhp/113Nm22.3kmpl
    1.2-litre petrol+CNGManual76bhp/98.5Nm30.61km/kg
    Toyota Glanza Image
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
