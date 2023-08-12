CarWale
    MG Hector prices hiked by up to Rs. 60,000

    Pawan Mudaliar

    MG Hector prices hiked by up to Rs. 60,000
    • Sharp Pro turbo diesel variants get the maximum hike
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) 

    MG Motor India has revised the prices across its portfolio and has revealed the updated prices. One of them is the MG Hector which has received a price hike of up to Rs. 60,000. The SUV can be had in seven variants, namely Style, Shine, Smart, Smart EX, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. Currently, the prices of the MG Hector start from Rs. 15 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 22.92 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). 

    MG Hector variant-wise price hike

    The following are the variant-wise price hike of the MG Hector.

    VariantsPrice hike of 
    Smart Pro 1.5 turbo MTRs. 30,000
    Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo MTRs. 30,000
    Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo MT dual toneRs. 30,000
    Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo CVTRs. 30,000
    Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo CVT dual toneRs. 30,000
    Savvy Pro 1.5 turbo CVTRs. 30,000
    Savvy Pro 1.5 turbo CVT dual toneRs. 30,000
    Shine 2.0 turbo diesel MTRs. 26,000
    Smart 2.0 turbo diesel MTRs. 27,000
    Smart Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MTRs. 58,000
    Smart Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT dual toneRs. 58,000
    Sharp Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MTRs. 60,000
    Sharp Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT dual toneRs. 60,000

    MG Hector engine options

    MG Hector Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the SUV gets a BS6 Phase 2 updated 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the latter belts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. A six-speed unit is standard, while a CVT unit is offered only with turbo-petrol engines. 

