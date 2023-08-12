MG Hector prices hiked by up to Rs. 60,000

Sharp Pro turbo diesel variants get the maximum hike

Prices in India start from Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Motor India has revised the prices across its portfolio and has revealed the updated prices. One of them is the MG Hector which has received a price hike of up to Rs. 60,000. The SUV can be had in seven variants, namely Style, Shine, Smart, Smart EX, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. Currently, the prices of the MG Hector start from Rs. 15 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 22.92 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

MG Hector variant-wise price hike

The following are the variant-wise price hike of the MG Hector.

Variants Price hike of Smart Pro 1.5 turbo MT Rs. 30,000 Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo MT Rs. 30,000 Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo MT dual tone Rs. 30,000 Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo CVT Rs. 30,000 Sharp Pro 1.5 turbo CVT dual tone Rs. 30,000 Savvy Pro 1.5 turbo CVT Rs. 30,000 Savvy Pro 1.5 turbo CVT dual tone Rs. 30,000 Shine 2.0 turbo diesel MT Rs. 26,000 Smart 2.0 turbo diesel MT Rs. 27,000 Smart Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT Rs. 58,000 Smart Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT dual tone Rs. 58,000 Sharp Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT Rs. 60,000 Sharp Pro 2.0 turbo diesel MT dual tone Rs. 60,000

MG Hector engine options

Under the hood, the SUV gets a BS6 Phase 2 updated 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the latter belts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. A six-speed unit is standard, while a CVT unit is offered only with turbo-petrol engines.