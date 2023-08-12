Mahindra XUV300 prices hiked by up to Rs. 67,000

- Diesel variants get the highest hike

- TurboSport and naturally aspirated petrol versions are now offered with new variants

Mahindra has hiked the prices of the XUV300 compact SUV. The ex-showroom prices of all petrol, diesel, and turbo-petrol variants have been revised from this month and we detail the quantum of hike for each of the versions.

Price hike quantum of XUV300

Variants Price hike Mahindra XUV300 Petrol variants Up to Rs. 23,501 Mahindra XUV300 Diesel variants Up to Rs. 67,000 Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport variants Up to Rs. 22,400

XUV300 variants

The XUV300 can be had with petrol and diesel engine options. While the W2 is the newest addition to the variant lineup, the SUV can be had in W2, W4, W6, W8, and W8 (O) trims.

Meanwhile, the XUV300 TurboSport is available in W4, W6, W8, and W8 (O) variants.

Engine options of the XUV300

The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 109bhp and 200Nm of torque whereas the 1.5-litre diesel mill generates 115bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. Both powertrains are offered with manual and automatic gearboxes.