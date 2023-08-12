Maruti Ignis attracts offers of up to Rs. 64,000 in August 2023

- Prices in India start at Rs. 5.84 lakh

- It is available in four variants

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is currently on sale with discounts of up to Rs. 64,000 in August 2023. The offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. The hatchback can be had in four variants with a starting price of Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Offers and discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The offers on the Ignis for this month includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 35,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 25,000, and corporate bonus of Rs. 4,000. These offers may vary depending on the variant, colour, stock availability, and other factors. We suggest contacting the nearest Maruti Suzuki-authorised Nexa dealership to get more information.

Powertrain and specifications of Ignis hatchback

Mechanically, the Ignis hatchback comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. This BS6 Phase 2-updated motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 113Nm of peak torque.