    Maruti Ignis attracts offers of up to Rs. 64,000 in August 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    854 Views
    Maruti Ignis attracts offers of up to Rs. 64,000 in August 2023

    - Prices in India start at Rs. 5.84 lakh

    - It is available in four variants

    The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is currently on sale with discounts of up to Rs. 64,000 in August 2023. The offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. The hatchback can be had in four variants with a starting price of Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. 

    Offers and discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    The offers on the Ignis for this month includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 35,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 25,000, and corporate bonus of Rs. 4,000. These offers may vary depending on the variant, colour, stock availability, and other factors. We suggest contacting the nearest Maruti Suzuki-authorised Nexa dealership to get more information.

    Powertrain and specifications of Ignis hatchback

    Mechanically, the Ignis hatchback comes equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. This BS6 Phase 2-updated motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    Rs. 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Baleno offered with discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in August 2023

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.82 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.06 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.50 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.86 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.99 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.65 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.69 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.77 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.44 Lakh

