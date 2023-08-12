CarWale
    Maruti Baleno offered with discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in August 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Baleno offered with discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 in August 2023

    - Baleno prices in India start at Rs. 6.61 lakh

    - Limited-period discounts on Maruti cars this month

    Maruti Suzuki discounts in August 2023

    Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the Arena and Nexa range are offering huge discounts this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    Baleno discounts this month

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Sigma and Delta variants in the petrol-powered Baleno range get a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 for select units. On the other hand, the Zeta and Alpha variants of the premium hatchback are offered with a cash discount, an exchange bonus, and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 each on select units.

    Then, the CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno can also be availed with a cash discount, an exchange bonus , and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 each on select units of the model.

    Maruti Baleno latest updates

    In May this year, Maruti Suzuki updated the safety feature list of the Baleno, and since then, the model gets three-point seat belts for all passengers as standard. Last month, the waiting period for the premium hatchback was reduced to just three weeks.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
