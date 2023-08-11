Electric Range Rover bookings to open in November

Will be joined by RR Sport Electric

To be based on EMA platform

JaguarLand Rover is closing in on their electrification plan with the all-new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport arriving as early as next year. The British carmaker has announced that the booking for both new electric flagship SUVs will open in November globally.

Jaguar Land Rover’s Electrification Plan

JLR aims to have 100 per cent sales from Jaguar and 60 per cent of sales from Land Rover to be EVs by the end of the decade. As part of their ‘Reimagine’ strategy, the British marque is moving towards electrification where Jaguar will go pure electric by 2025. Meanwhile, Land Rover will turn fully electric by 2030. The first electric Land Rover is arriving next year, in 2024.

All upcoming electric Land Rovers will move to a newly developed Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform. The same underpinnings will be shared with Jaguar EVs in the coming years. All upcoming electric Range Rovers will be built at the carmaker’s Halewood facility in Merseyside, UK. And the engine manufacturing centre in Wolverhampton, UK will turn into an electric propulsion manufacturing centre as all-electric drive units and battery packs for JLR will be produced there.

Electric JLR in India

With the global sales expected to commence sometime next year, the electric Range Rover could promptly be available in India as well. As it will take the CBU route, customers in India will be able to get their hands on the new-age zero emission Range Rovers at the same time as the global customers.