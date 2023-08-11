CarWale
    AD

    Electric Range Rover bookings to open in November

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    282 Views
    Electric Range Rover bookings to open in November
    • Will be joined by RR Sport Electric 
    • To be based on EMA platform   

    JaguarLand Rover is closing in on their electrification plan with the all-new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport arriving as early as next year. The British carmaker has announced that the booking for both new electric flagship SUVs will open in November globally.  

    Jaguar Land Rover’s Electrification Plan 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    JLR aims to have 100 per cent sales from Jaguar and 60 per cent of sales from Land Rover to be EVs by the end of the decade. As part of their ‘Reimagine’ strategy, the British marque is moving towards electrification where Jaguar will go pure electric by 2025. Meanwhile, Land Rover will turn fully electric by 2030. The first electric Land Rover is arriving next year, in 2024.  

    Right Front Three Quarter

    All upcoming electric Land Rovers will move to a newly developed Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform. The same underpinnings will be shared with Jaguar EVs in the coming years. All upcoming electric Range Rovers will be built at the carmaker’s Halewood facility in Merseyside, UK. And the engine manufacturing centre in Wolverhampton, UK will turn into an electric propulsion manufacturing centre as all-electric drive units and battery packs for JLR will be produced there. 

    Electric JLR in India 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    With the global sales expected to commence sometime next year, the electric Range Rover could promptly be available in India as well. As it will take the CBU route, customers in India will be able to get their hands on the new-age zero emission Range Rovers at the same time as the global customers.   

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor name trademarked in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Range Rover Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    By CarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14729 Views
    22 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd AUG
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Thar.e
    Mahindra Thar.e

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up
    Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up

    Rs. 12.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Defender
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 93.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Rs. 2.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
    Rs. 72.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 2.83 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 2.94 Crore
    DelhiRs. 2.75 Crore
    PuneRs. 2.83 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 2.98 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 2.61 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 2.87 Crore
    KolkataRs. 2.75 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 2.64 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    By CarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14729 Views
    22 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Electric Range Rover bookings to open in November