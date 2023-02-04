First pure-electric Range Rover to debut in 2024

- All-electric Range Rover to be underpinned by EMA platform

- Jaguar to have an all-electric line-up by 2025

While Jaguar Land Rover’s parent company, Tata Motors is at the forefront of the EV revolution in India, the luxury brand is yet to launch its first pure electric vehicle. Now, in a recent regulatory filing, the company has reiterated its product strategy that the first all-electric Range Rover will debut in 2024. And that’s not all, the brand will electrify its entire model range by the end of 2030.

Internationally, the Land Rover is already being offered in mild and plug-in hybrid versions and considering we are at the beginning of 2023, the new electrified Range Rover will soon enter its final stages of development. The upcoming EVs will make use of the brand’s two architectures - Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) and Electric Modular Architecture (EMA), of which the latter is reserved only for pure electric vehicles.

Presently, the Land Rove range in India comprises of Range Rover, Velar, Sport, Defender, Evoque, Discovery, and Discovery Sport. Out of these, the luxury automaker recently launched the Range Rover Sport and the flagship Range Rover. Both these luxury SUVs are offered in petrol and diesel variants and have a starting price of Rs 1.64 crore and Rs 2.39 crore, respectively. We have driven the Range Rover in its LWB guise and here is our first drive review.

As for Jaguar, the brand currently retails the I-Pace. The brand has pledged to go all electric by 2025.