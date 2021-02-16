CarWale
    • Jaguar to be an all-electric luxury brand from 2025; first pure electric Land Rover in 2024

    Jay Shah

    - Land Rover to have pure-electric versions of all its models by 2030

    - Future models to be underpinned by three new architecture platforms

    Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced its global plan which it shall follow in the coming years. This plan called ‘Reimagine’ will focus on moving the luxury car brand towards electrification of its Jaguar and Land Rover models based on two separate architectures maintaining their unique personalities.

    Jaguar is all set to go pure electric for its entire range by the year 2025. Currently, the only EV in the lineup is the I-Pace which will make its way to India in the coming month. Additionally, the brand stated that the nameplate ‘XJ’ will be retained, however, it will not bear any resemblance to the existing model and will be a fresh model altogether.

    Meanwhile, Land Rover will introduce its first electric model only by 2024. It will offer all its models in an all-electric form by the end of 2030. JLR forecasts 100 per cent sales from Jaguar and 60 per cent of sales to come from Land Rover by the end of the decade. 

    In the moving transition, all Land Rovers will be underpinned by two architectures - Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) and Electric Modular Architecture (EMA). The former will form the basis for ICE and EV models while the latter will be used only for pure electric vehicles. All future Jaguar models will be built exclusively on a pure electric architecture only. 

    As for India, Jaguar will launch the all-electric I-Pace in the country on 9 March, bookings for which have already commenced since November 2020. A plug-in hybrid variant of the Land Rover Defender is also on the radar and is expected to be launched in the coming months. The bookings for the same are now open.

