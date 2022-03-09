CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    ICOTY votes on Green Car Award 2022

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    677 Views
    ICOTY votes on Green Car Award 2022

    The ICOTY (Indian Car of the year) has concluded its jury round for the Green Car Award 2022. The Green Car Award is a recent addition to the ICOTY, and has only been given out once. It was the Tata Nexon EV that took home the top honours last year. 

    To make the shortlist for the Green Car Award, a car must be a full hybrid or an electric car. It doesn’t matter if the car is sold in India via the CBU, CKD, or made-in-India route. It should however be on sale with consumer deliveries made in the year in question. For the Green Car Award 2022, the car should have gone on sale between December of 2020 and November 2021. 

    The shortlist this year, meanwhile, was a diverse mix. There was the Tata Tigor EV on the budget end, while the shortlist also included the fast and powerful but quite expensive Audi RS e-Tron  GT. The remaining three cars on the list included the Audi e-tron SUV, the Porsche Taycan, and the Jaguar I-pace. 

    The Green Car Award by ICOTY for 2022 will be announced this evening. 

    Tata Tigor Image
    Tata Tigor
    ₹ 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Lexus NX 350h facelift launched in India at Rs 64.90 lakh
     Next 
    ICOTY concludes 2022 Premium Car Award jury round

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tigor Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5420 Views
    59 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.41 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Lexus NX

    Lexus NX

    ₹ 64.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.39 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tigor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.39 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.88 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.60 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.74 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.75 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.42 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5420 Views
    59 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • ICOTY votes on Green Car Award 2022