ICOTY votes on Green Car Award 2022

The ICOTY (Indian Car of the year) has concluded its jury round for the Green Car Award 2022. The Green Car Award is a recent addition to the ICOTY, and has only been given out once. It was the Tata Nexon EV that took home the top honours last year.

To make the shortlist for the Green Car Award, a car must be a full hybrid or an electric car. It doesn’t matter if the car is sold in India via the CBU, CKD, or made-in-India route. It should however be on sale with consumer deliveries made in the year in question. For the Green Car Award 2022, the car should have gone on sale between December of 2020 and November 2021.

The shortlist this year, meanwhile, was a diverse mix. There was the Tata Tigor EV on the budget end, while the shortlist also included the fast and powerful but quite expensive Audi RS e-Tron GT. The remaining three cars on the list included the Audi e-tron SUV, the Porsche Taycan, and the Jaguar I-pace.

The Green Car Award by ICOTY for 2022 will be announced this evening.