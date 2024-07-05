CarWale
    Jaguar I-Pace delisted from India website; discontinued?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Was launched in India in March 2021
    • Last recorded price was Rs. 1.25 crore

    Jaguar India has removed the I-Pace from its official website, hinting at the end of the line for its first EV in the country which was introduced back in March 2021. The model, which was offered in the lone HSE variant, was priced at Rs. 1.25 crore before it was delisted.

    At the heart of the Jaguar I-Pace was a 90kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors generating an output of 389bhp and 696Nm of torque. The model claimed a range of 470km (WLTP-rated) on a single full charge.

    In terms of features, the I-Pace had all-LED lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, adaptive cruise control, powered tailgate, surround-view camera, touchscreen unit for the AC controls, leather sport seats, and a Meridian-sourced music system.

