    Lexus NX 350h facelift launched in India at Rs 64.90 lakh

    Jay Shah

    - Gets cosmetic updates and enhanced feature list

    - Available in three variants

    Lexus India has introduced its first model for 2022 for the Indian market. It’s the 2022 NX luxury SUV that has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three trims – Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport, the new NX features revised exterior styling, added features, and a new petrol-hybrid powertrain. 

    In terms of appearance, the 2022 Lexus NX retains the body shell of its predecessor. It’s the small yet detailed changes that make the NX look more appealing and modern. Starting with the front, the NX continues with the signature spindle-shaped grille. However, the pattern has been revised and is a departure from the old horizontal struts. The LED DRLs have been repositioned inside the LED headlamp cluster and the bumpers have also been reworked that lend the NX a sharper and edgier stance. 

    Moving to the side are the new alloy wheels that get different pattern depending upon the size one choose. Towards the rear of the new NX is a horizontal light bar that runs across the boot. Other notable highlights are the L-shaped split headlamps and the new ‘Lexus’ lettering above the number plate recess. 

    Step inside and the new Lexus NX greets you with a revamped cabin. Stacked at the top of the dashboard is the new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The NX is now equipped with a digital driver’s display, a new steering wheel, and fresh leather upholstery.

    Propelling the new Lexus NX is a new 2.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 275bhp and 430Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. The Lexus NX rivals the BMW X3, Volvo XC60, Audi Q5, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC in the luxury SUV segment in India. 

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2022 Lexus NX:

    Lexus NX 350h Exquisite: Rs 64.90 lakh

    Lexus NX 350h Luxury: Rs 69.50 lakh

    Lexus NX 350h F-Sport: Rs 71.60 lakh

