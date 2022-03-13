2022 Lexus NX 350h launched – All you need to know

Lexus recently launched the all-new second-generation NX 350h in India. The SUV comes with a petrol hybrid powertrain available across three trims – Exquisite, Luxury and F-Sport, with prices starting at Rs 64.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, the NX 350h is a part of a segment dominated by Germans such as the BMW X3, Audi Q5, and Mercedes-Benz GLC. Also, a Scandinavian – the Volvo XC60. Here we tell you what exactly Lexus NX offers, as against its rivals that make the SUV unique.

Exterior

The second-generation NX is sportier, thanks to the angular and sharper design language. The SUV features a bigger spindle grille, L-shaped (like Nike swoosh) daytime running lamps incorporated into new adaptive LED headlights, and air inlets in the front bumper for improved aerodynamics. Besides this, Lexus has given it completely new L-shaped taillamps with a full-length illuminated strip and ‘Lexus’ lettering instead of a logo on the boot. The India-spec Exquisite and Luxury trims get 20-inch dark grey metallic alloy wheels, while F-Sport comes with a set of 20-inch black wheels.

The new NX has grown in every dimension – it is longer, wider, taller and has more wheelbase than its predecessor. The NX measures 4,660mm in length, 1,865mm in weight, and 1,660mm in height with 2,690mm of wheelbase. Meanwhile, Lexus offers a variety of vivid paint options with the SUV.

Lexus globally unveiled the second-generation NX on 11 June 2021. With this generation update, the carmaker also marked the beginning of a new era in the form of a first-ever plug-in hybrid Lexus – the NX 450h+. Coming back to the 350h, the SUV uses TNGA-K scalable platform – a short for Toyota New Global Architecture. The NX shares this platform with the fifth-generation Toyota RAV4.

Interior

The completely overhauled drive-oriented cabin of the new-generation NX features a seven-inch high-definition digital driver display, a ten-inch colour head-up display, enormous 14-inch touchscreen infotainment, and a new steering wheel with two trackpads. Lexus has moved its signature drive mode dial to the centre console.

The Exquisite and Luxury trims get four interior tones – black with rich cream, hazel, black, and dark rose. On the other hand, the F-Sport can be opted in flare red, white, and black. Further, the NX 350h wears leather upholstery.

Features

The brand offers plenty of features with the second-gen NX. For instance, a panoramic sunroof, LED front and rear fog lamps, front cornering lights, dual-zone temperature control, heated ORVMs, eight-way power-adjustable front seats with memory and lumbar functions for driver seat, cooled front seats, a wireless charger, 17 speakers Mark Levinson surround sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three USB Type-C and one Type-A port, two 12V sockets, and adaptive variable suspension (only F-Sport).

Apart from that, the NX also comes with dynamic radar cruise control, pre-collision system, lane tracing assist, lane departure assist with steering control, automatic high-beam, adaptive high-beam system, rear-cross traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, TPMS, eight-airbags and more. The SUV gets a wide range of driving modes - normal, eco, sport, sport+ (F-Sport only), comfort and custom.

Unlike conventional door locking systems, the NX comes equipped with a unique E-Latch system. Whether you’re outside or inside, doors open with just a press of a button.

Engine and transmission

It is powered by a 2,487cc, inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine linked to two motors (one at each axle) and a lithium-ion battery. The combustion engine makes 188bhp/239Nm, whereas the combined power output of the hybrid system is rated at 240bhp. This hybrid system is paired to an electronically controlled CVT automatic gearbox.

The NX 350h brings out its uniqueness here with a dedicated EV mode. One can drive the SUV in electric-only mode for really short distances or can utilise it in bumper-to-bumper crawling traffic to save fuel. Another mode unleashes the combined power of the hybrid system.