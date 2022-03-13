CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Spec comparison: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Tata Tiago

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    841 Views
    Spec comparison: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Tata Tiago

    Over the last few months, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been leading car sales in the country. In an effort to further strengthen its position in the Indian market, the company introduced the updated Wagon R in the country which takes on the likes of the Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Santro. Read below to learn more about the key feature differences between the updated Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and the Tata Tiago. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Right Front Three Quarter

    Exterior

    The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is based on the Heartect platform. While most of the styling elements have been retained from the standard model, the updated model mild updates in the form of a sporty roof design with dynamic alloy wheels. The top-spec version offers a black roof in two colour options – Gallant Red and Magma Grey. 

    The Tata Tiago received a facelift early in 2020. Back then, the hatchback received an updated fascia with a bold sculpted hood design and a piano black tri-arrow design with a chrome strip in the lower half of the grille. Depending on the variant, the hatchback gets dual-tone alloy wheels, a black roof, and black ORVMs with turn indicators. The Tata Tiago also scores additional brownie points with a four-star safety rating for adult protection and a three-star safety rating for child protection. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Right Front Three Quarter

    Interior

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a dual-tone theme with premium beige and dark grey melange seat fabric design. Additionally, the new model also offers a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation and four speakers. Moreover, it also offers cloud-based services to further enrich the overall driving experience. Most of the other styling elements have been retained from the existing model.

    Tata Tiago gets black seats with the signature tri-arrow pattern. The dashboard is highlighted by a seven-inch touchscreen all-digital instrument cluster, gloss-finished insert on the centre console, and redesigned air-con controls. Additional feature highlights include up to eight speakers, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, and more. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Rear View

    Engine

    Mechanically, the 2022 Wagon R is available in 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre advanced K-series petrol engines with Idle Start Stop Technology (ISS). The 1.0-litre engine is available in both manual and AGS options. Moreover, it also offers a CNG option. The petrol version generates 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the CNG mode generates 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre engine produces 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both manual and AGS options. 

    Under the hood, Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine which generates 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual transmission and AMT options. In the CNG mode, the engine produces 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The CNG version is limited to a manual transmission. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Right Side View

    Conclusion 

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available in two engine options with Idle Start Stop Technology (ISS). However, considerable new feature updates are limited to the top-spec variant. On the other hand, Tata Tiago i-CNG is equipped with a single advanced ECU unit that offers seamless shifting between CNG and petrol. Interestingly, the Tiago i-CNG is available in all variants except for the XZ and NRG variants. Moreover, the Tiago is also certified by the Global NCAP. Between these two models, Tata Tiago emerges as a stronger competitor.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
    ₹ 5.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Lexus NX 350h launched – All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4487 Views
    29 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    ₹ 70.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.50 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.04 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.28 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.30 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.24 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.96 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.99 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4487 Views
    29 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Spec comparison: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Tata Tiago