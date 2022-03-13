Spec comparison: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Tata Tiago

Over the last few months, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been leading car sales in the country. In an effort to further strengthen its position in the Indian market, the company introduced the updated Wagon R in the country which takes on the likes of the Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Santro. Read below to learn more about the key feature differences between the updated Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and the Tata Tiago.

Exterior

The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is based on the Heartect platform. While most of the styling elements have been retained from the standard model, the updated model mild updates in the form of a sporty roof design with dynamic alloy wheels. The top-spec version offers a black roof in two colour options – Gallant Red and Magma Grey.

The Tata Tiago received a facelift early in 2020. Back then, the hatchback received an updated fascia with a bold sculpted hood design and a piano black tri-arrow design with a chrome strip in the lower half of the grille. Depending on the variant, the hatchback gets dual-tone alloy wheels, a black roof, and black ORVMs with turn indicators. The Tata Tiago also scores additional brownie points with a four-star safety rating for adult protection and a three-star safety rating for child protection.

Interior

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a dual-tone theme with premium beige and dark grey melange seat fabric design. Additionally, the new model also offers a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation and four speakers. Moreover, it also offers cloud-based services to further enrich the overall driving experience. Most of the other styling elements have been retained from the existing model.

Tata Tiago gets black seats with the signature tri-arrow pattern. The dashboard is highlighted by a seven-inch touchscreen all-digital instrument cluster, gloss-finished insert on the centre console, and redesigned air-con controls. Additional feature highlights include up to eight speakers, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, and more.

Engine

Mechanically, the 2022 Wagon R is available in 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre advanced K-series petrol engines with Idle Start Stop Technology (ISS). The 1.0-litre engine is available in both manual and AGS options. Moreover, it also offers a CNG option. The petrol version generates 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the CNG mode generates 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre engine produces 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both manual and AGS options.

Under the hood, Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine which generates 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual transmission and AMT options. In the CNG mode, the engine produces 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The CNG version is limited to a manual transmission.

Conclusion

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available in two engine options with Idle Start Stop Technology (ISS). However, considerable new feature updates are limited to the top-spec variant. On the other hand, Tata Tiago i-CNG is equipped with a single advanced ECU unit that offers seamless shifting between CNG and petrol. Interestingly, the Tiago i-CNG is available in all variants except for the XZ and NRG variants. Moreover, the Tiago is also certified by the Global NCAP. Between these two models, Tata Tiago emerges as a stronger competitor.