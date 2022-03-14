CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,65,783 passenger vehicles in February 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,65,783 passenger vehicles in February 2022

    - Production of passenger vehicles grew by five per cent 

    - Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG introduced

    Since the scaling up of production in December 2021, Maruti Suzuki has been able to increase its monthly production numbers and this is evident in the last two reports filed by the carmaker. Last month, Maruti Suzuki produced a total of 1,68,180 units which comprises passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles. These numbers are over four per cent higher as compared to the figures in January 2022.

    Maruti Suzuki Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the mini and compact sub-category, the automaker produced 1,19,304 vehicles. The segment is the highest contributor to the brand’s sales and comprises cars such as the Alto, Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, and Celerio. Coming to the mid-size segment, a total of 1,943 units of the Ciaz were built. The utility vehicles under which the Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 are produced witnessed manufacturing of 44,536 units. The total number of passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 1,65,783 units.

    Maruti Suzuki Left Front Three Quarter

    Last week, Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG version of the Dzire compact sedan at a starting price of Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in VXi and ZXi trims and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 76bhp and 98.5Nm of peak torque. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is offered solely with a manual transmission and you can know more about it here.

