    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG launched in India at Rs 8.14 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    855 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG launched in India at Rs 8.14 lakh

    - Available in two variants

    - Has a claimed mileage of 31.12kmkg

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced its second CNG iteration for 2022. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG version is offered in VXI and ZXI variants and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. 

    In its CNG guise, the 1.2-litre petrol mill puts out 76bhp and 98.5Nm of peak torque and is mated solely to a five-speed manual gearbox. Maruti states that the suspension has been retuned and the sedan is claimed to deliver a staggering mileage of 31.12 kmkg. 

    Besides this, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG will be as feature-loaded as its gasoline version. It comes equipped with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, tilt steering, and a push start/stop button. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “As the world pivots towards a greener future, Maruti Suzuki has continually worked on expanding its growing portfolio of green vehicles. With transformative technology like the S-CNG, more and more customers are actively looking to switch to S-CNG vehicles to fulfill their mobility requirements. Today, we have the largest portfolio of 9 green S-CNG vehicles. With low running costs and high fuel efficiency of S-CNG vehicles, their demand has tremendously gone up as we have witnessed a 19 per cent CAGR increase in our S-CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony that customers are increasingly embracing technologically advanced, eco-friendly, factory-fitted and safe Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles.”

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Image
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    ₹ 6.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
