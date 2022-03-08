New Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG launched in India at Rs 8.14 lakh

- Available in two variants

- Has a claimed mileage of 31.12kmkg

Maruti Suzuki has introduced its second CNG iteration for 2022. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG version is offered in VXI and ZXI variants and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

In its CNG guise, the 1.2-litre petrol mill puts out 76bhp and 98.5Nm of peak torque and is mated solely to a five-speed manual gearbox. Maruti states that the suspension has been retuned and the sedan is claimed to deliver a staggering mileage of 31.12 kmkg.

Besides this, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG will be as feature-loaded as its gasoline version. It comes equipped with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, tilt steering, and a push start/stop button.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “As the world pivots towards a greener future, Maruti Suzuki has continually worked on expanding its growing portfolio of green vehicles. With transformative technology like the S-CNG, more and more customers are actively looking to switch to S-CNG vehicles to fulfill their mobility requirements. Today, we have the largest portfolio of 9 green S-CNG vehicles. With low running costs and high fuel efficiency of S-CNG vehicles, their demand has tremendously gone up as we have witnessed a 19 per cent CAGR increase in our S-CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony that customers are increasingly embracing technologically advanced, eco-friendly, factory-fitted and safe Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles.”