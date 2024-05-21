CarWale
    Bookings for Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) variants halted

    Jay Shah

    Bookings for Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) variants halted

    - Waiting period for VX and VX (O) variants rises to 14 months

    - Bookings for top-spec variants stopped for second time

    Toyota has yet again temporarily stopped accepting orders for the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) variants of the Innova Hycross. The bookings for the said trims were resumed just last month after a hiatus of nearly one year and were priced at Rs. 30.34 lakh and Rs. 30.98 lakh, respectively.

    While we await an official word from Toyota, issues related to supply could most likely be the reason attributing to this decision. The Hycross Hybrid is also available in VX and VX (O) variants that are priced from Rs. 25.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and currently have a waiting period of up to 14 months.

    Last month, the Hycross was also introduced in a new base GX (O) variant at Rs. 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with seven and eight-seat configurations and is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine without the hybrid technology.

    Meanwhile, the hybrid Hycross that can be had in VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O) variants is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain that has an output of 184bhp and is mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

