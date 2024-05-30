CarWale
    Exclusive! Tata Altroz Racer unofficial bookings open

    Haji Chakralwale

    Exclusive! Tata Altroz Racer unofficial bookings open
    • To be launched by mid-June
    • Will likely be offered in two variants

    While we patiently wait for the price announcement of the performance-focused Tata Altroz Racer, select dealerships across the country have started accepting bookings for the same. The Hyundai i20 N Line rival will be launched by mid-June and customers can book the model by paying a token amount of Rs. 21,000.

    Tata Altroz Left Rear Three Quarter

    As per our sources, the Altroz Racer will be made available in two variants with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. We also expect the performance hatchback to be bundled with a DCA (DCT) gearbox. This petrol engine will be trimmed down from the Nexon and is capable of producing 118bhp and 170Nm of peak torque.

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    As for the features, the Altroz Racer will come loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, cruise control, and an all-digital instrument cluster. Also on offer will be features such as a wireless charger, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, 360-degree surround camera, and an electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
