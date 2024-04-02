CarWale
    Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX(O) variants return; bookings reopen

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX(O) variants return; bookings reopen
    • Hycross ZX and ZX(O) variants witness a price hike
    • Bookings for these variants were temporarily halted due to high demand

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially reopened bookings for the ZX and ZX(O) variants of the Innova Hycross from April 2024. The bookings of these variants were temporarily put on hold back in April 2023 due to overwhelming demand.

    Interested customers can now book the Innova Hycross ZX and ZX(O) on the official website for Rs. 50,000. Notably, the prices of these variants have witnessed an upward revision of Rs. 30,000, each, thus taking the effective prices to Rs. 30.34 lakh and Rs. 30.98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

    Last month, Toyota revealed that it will increase the prices across the model range by approximately one per cent. In other news, Toyota is working on a new GX(O) variant of the MPV, which is expected to be launched soon. The details and specifications of this variant are already live on our website.

