Toyota Innova Hycross top variant bookings paused

- Innova Hycross ZX and ZX(O) variant bookings halted for a limited period

- Ongoing supply challenges quoted as the reason behind the update

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that it has paused bookings of the Innova Hycross. This update, which is applicable from 8 April, is limited to the ZX and ZX(O) variants in the petrol-hybrid line-up.

According to the carmaker, the ongoing supply challenges are the reason behind the temporary halting of bookings for the Toyota Innova Hycross. Apart from the top-spec variants, bookings of all other variants, across the petrol and petrol-hybrid range continue to remain open.

The new Innova Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor. Transmission options are limited to a CVT unit and an e-CVT unit. For customers who prefer the diesel engine or manual transmission, Toyota also offers the updated version of the Innova Crysta. We have driven the 2023 Innova Hycross and our review is now live on the website.

The company released an official statement that said, “The Innova Hycross was launched recently in November 2022 to cater to the needs of the customers seeking proportions and poise of an SUV with the spaciousness of an MPV. The versatile Innova Hycross, available in both, a self-charging strong hybrid electric variant [SHEV] as well as a gasoline variant, is for every occasion owing to its glamour quotient, advanced technology, comfort, safety features, and thrill to drive. We are grateful to our valued customers for the overwhelming response that they have shown to Innova Hycross across all its variants within a few months of its launch. However, owing to the ongoing supply challenges, we deeply regret to announce the temporary halt of bookings for top-end grades of Innova Hycross ZX and ZX(O) only, with effect from 8 April 2023. The bookings of the other grades of Innova Hycross both the hybrid and gasoline will continue. We are doing our best to resume the Innova Hycross bookings for the said variants at the earliest.”