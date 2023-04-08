CarWale
    432 units of Kia EV6 delivered in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    432 units of Kia EV6 delivered in India

    - Bookings to re-open soon

    - Can be had in RWD and AWD versions

    Kia recently announced that the company has sold 432 units of the EV6 in India. The manufacturer is all set to import the second batch of the electric crossover and will re-open bookings for the 2023 version soon. 

    The Kia EV6 can be had in RWD and AWD versions. The RWD variant of the electric crossover is powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack that helps the motor to produce 223bhp and 350Nm of torque. The AWD variant, on the other hand, is tuned to produce 321bhp and 605Nm of torque and sprints from zero to 100kmph in just 5.2 seconds. It gets a claimed range of 708km on a single, fully charged battery. 

    In terms of features, the crossover gets a pair of 12.3-inch digital displays, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, a rotary dial with shift-by-wire technology, and a wireless charger. 

    The Kia EV6 rivals the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge, BYD Atto 3, and Mercedes-Benz EQB. We have driven the EV6 GT-Line AWD version.   

    Kia EV6
    ₹ 60.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia EV6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 64.46 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 64.24 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 64.49 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 64.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 64.45 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 68.11 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 64.22 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 65.67 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 64.39 Lakh

