    Maruti Suzuki Fronx First Drive Review to go live tomorrow

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo

    -Expected to be launched next week 

    You saw it when Maruti unveiled it at the 2023 Auto Expo, then we detailed the Fronx’s interior and features and now we have driven the car and our opinions on the same will go live tomorrow at 1.00 pm right here on CarWale. There’s of course a video too which you will be able to find on our official YouTube channel. 

    The Maruti Fronx is the Indo-Japanese automaker’s new crossover in the sub-4 compact vehicle segment and will sell alongside the more conventional Brezza SUV. In terms of exterior and interior design, it shares overall shape, layout and even feature list with the second-generation Maruti Baleno hatchback. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Dashboard

    It is being offered with two petrol engines. The more well-known one is Maruti’s 1.2-litre K-Series engine producing 88bhp/113Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual. The Fronx is the vehicle that brings back the 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine in a turbocharged guise this time producing 99bhp/148Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Left Rear Three Quarter

    Rivals include the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kwid, Nissan Magnite and the Mahindra XUV300. We expect a pricing of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).     

    Photography: Kapil Angane

