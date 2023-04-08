MG Comet EV interior teased ahead of launch in India

- Likely to be priced between Rs. 10-15 Lakh

- To compete against Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago

MG Motor recently confirmed the arrival of its small all-electric vehicle, the Comet EV in India. The unveiling of the vehicle is scheduled for 19 April with an expected price range of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Now ahead of its debut, the carmaker has released a first glimpse of the Comet EV’s interior.

As seen in the image, the dashboard of the EV is equipped with a dual-screen setup that houses two 10.25-inch screens. The unit on the left will house the infotainment system, while the unit on the right side will feature the instrument cluster.

In front of these screens is the modern-looking two-spoke steering wheel with circular buttons on either side. It features controls for the infotainment unit and to scroll through different information on the instrument cluster.

The MG Comet EV will be offered in five colours and two battery pack options including a 17.3kWh and a 26.7kWh unit with a claimed range of 200kms and 300kms, respectively.

Once it arrives, the Comet EV will compete with its rivals such as the Citroen eC3 and the Tata Tiago.