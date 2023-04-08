Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Ciaz prices hiked by up to Rs. 15,000

- Prices of Ciaz revised by up to Rs. 11,000

- Prices of XL6 revised by up to Rs. 15,000

Maruti Suzuki has revised the prices of XL6 and Ciaz models that are sold through its Nexa sub-brand. While the Ciaz gets a hike of up to Rs. 11,000, the XL6 is now expensive by up to Rs. 15,000. Here’s a detailed variant-wise quantum of increase.

Maruti XL6 new prices

All variants of XL6 MPV get a uniform price hike of Rs. 15,000. The XL6 is powered by the brand’s 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine. It produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque and is coupled with a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Maruti XL6 is also available with a CNG alternative in the Zeta variant.

After the price revision, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 has a starting price of Rs. 11.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Ciaz new prices

The Ciaz remains the only model in Maruti’s portfolio to be powered by the K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine. It can be had in both manual and automatic gearboxes. Here is a detailed variant-wise division of its new prices.