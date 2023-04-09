Discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on Hyundai cars in India in April 2023

Select Hyundai dealerships in the country are offering discounts on a few models in their product range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The Hyundai Kona can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000. The CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura are offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 each. The Magna and Sportz variants of the i20 are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios petrol variants include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The i20 N Line gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000. There are no discounts on the Verna, Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Alcazar, and Ioniq 5.