Hyundai Alcazar waiting period stretches up to 6 weeks in March 2024

Prices in India start from Rs. 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom)

Offered in both petrol and diesel guises

Hyundai has rolled out the waiting period list of its cars for the month of March 2024. While we have already listed the waiting periods for the Exter, Verna, Venue, and the Creta, in this article, we will take a closer look at the waiting period for its three-row SUV, the Alcazar.

Currently, Hyundai offers this Kia Carens rival in six variants, namely Prestige, Prestige(O), Platinum, Platinum(O), Signature, and Signature(O), across six and seven-seater configurations. For the present month, all these variants command a uniform waiting period of four to six months from the day of booking. However, this period may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, powertrain, and other factors.

Under the hood, the Alcazar can be had with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. This includes a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel mill producing 158bhp/253Nm and 113bhp/250Nm, respectively. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT unit.