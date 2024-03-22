Mahindra XUV300 facelift takes production shape; launch soon

C-shaped LED DRLs with aggressive bumper design

Completely revised interior with larger infotainment screen

The Mahindra XUV300 facelift is inching closer to its official release in the coming months. The frequency of the spy shots of the updated XUV300 has gone up recently and the Indian UV maker is yet to release any official teaser or announcement. As we wait for the brand to make the move, more spy images have emerged online revealing the production-ready shape of the upcoming XUV300 facelift.

Unlike previous spy shots, the new ones reveal the design of the headlamps, DRLs, and grille of the SUV. It will feature C-shaped LED DRLs with split headlights, sleeker grille with the Mahindra twin-peak logo in the centre, and an aggressive-looking bumper with a wider radiator grille.

At the rear, the new XUV300 will flaunt the in-trend connected LED taillights setup. Further, the rear profile will be highlighted by a short tailgate, larger redesigned bumper with reflectors, extended roof spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper, and a shark-fin antenna.

Coming to the interior, the cabin of the XUV300 will receive a substantial update with a large infotainment screen, wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, new steering wheel, redesigned centre console and HVAC panel, and updated seat upholstery along with a new interior theme. Also on offer could be features such as a 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitor, and ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the upcoming XUV300 is anticipated to continue with the same powertrain options as the current iteration. Upon arrival, the facelifted version of the XUV300 will continue to compete against the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and the Citroen C3 Aircross in the segment.

Images: MotorBeam