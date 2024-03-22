Skoda Kodiaq variants rejigged; prices revised

Lower-spec variants discontinued

Top-spec L&K variant receives a massive price cut

Skoda India has silently rejigged the lineup of its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq. The three-row SUV which was previously offered in three variants, namely, Style, Sportline, and L&K, now only comes in the top-spec version. With this, the automaker has also revised the prices of the Kodiaq.

The Skoda Kodiaq can now be had in a single top-spec L&K variant priced at Rs. 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Prior to this revision, this particular variant was on sale for an ex-showroom cost of Rs. 41.99 lakh. Apart from this, the automaker has not made any changes to the feature list of the Kodiaq SUV.

Mechanically, Skoda’s soft-roader is equipped with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This motor is capable of generating 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the SUV comes bundled with a four-wheel-drive configuration as standard.