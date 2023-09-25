Skoda increases prices of the Kodiaq SUV in India

- Kodiaq is offered in three variants

- Powered by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine

Skoda Auto India has made an upward revision to the prices of the Kodiaq SUV. Applicable with immediate effect, the model has now become dearer by up to Rs. 55,932 depending on the choice of variant.

The Skoda Kodiaq is available in three variants, namely Style, Sportline, and L&K. The base-spec Style variant has witnessed a price hike of Rs. 51,338, and is now priced from Rs. 38.50 lakh. Similarly, the mid-level Sportline variant witnesses a revision of Rs. 53,230, taking the new price tag to Rs. 39.92 lakh. Meanwhile, prices of the top-end L&K variant have gone up by Rs. 55,932, and it now costs Rs. 41.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

In June this year, Skoda revealed that it has increased the allocations of the Kodiaq for the Indian market in order to enable quicker delivery. The model, powered by a 187bhp, 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine, is set to get a major update in the form of a new-gen model, teaser images of which have been shared by the brand in the recent past.