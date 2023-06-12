CarWale
    Skoda to allocate more Kodiaq SUVs for India

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    447 Views
    Skoda to allocate more Kodiaq SUVs for India

    - Kodiaq recently received BS6 2.0 update

    - India is the third-largest market for the Skoda Auto

    Skoda has announced additional allocations of its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, for India. The new Kodiaq was introduced in the country in 2022 and all the allocated cars were sold out within a couple of weeks. Last month, the carmaker launched the BS6 2.0-updated Kodiaq in India. 

    Skoda Kodiaq engine specifications

    Now, to enable quicker delivery, the brand will import more Kodiaq SUVs this year. It is powered by a sole 2.0-litre TSI engine which is now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms compliant. The motor comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox producing 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the SUV comes equipped with a four-wheel-drive system as standard.

    New features of the Skoda Kodiaq

    With the latest update, the SUV benefits from three new features, including door edge protectors, rear spoiler finlets, and a lounge step for second-row passengers. As for its prices, the Kodiaq is offered in three trim levels – Style, Sportline, and L&K, and it ranges between Rs. 37.99 lakh to Rs.  41.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 37.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5216 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38379 Views
    49 Likes

