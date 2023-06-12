Skoda to allocate more Kodiaq SUVs for India

- Kodiaq recently received BS6 2.0 update

- India is the third-largest market for the Skoda Auto

Skoda has announced additional allocations of its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, for India. The new Kodiaq was introduced in the country in 2022 and all the allocated cars were sold out within a couple of weeks. Last month, the carmaker launched the BS6 2.0-updated Kodiaq in India.

Skoda Kodiaq engine specifications

Now, to enable quicker delivery, the brand will import more Kodiaq SUVs this year. It is powered by a sole 2.0-litre TSI engine which is now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms compliant. The motor comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox producing 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the SUV comes equipped with a four-wheel-drive system as standard.

New features of the Skoda Kodiaq

With the latest update, the SUV benefits from three new features, including door edge protectors, rear spoiler finlets, and a lounge step for second-row passengers. As for its prices, the Kodiaq is offered in three trim levels – Style, Sportline, and L&K, and it ranges between Rs. 37.99 lakh to Rs. 41.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).