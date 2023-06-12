CarWale
    5 features Honda Elevate misses out

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    403 Views
    5 features Honda Elevate misses out

    Honda recently unveiled its new mid-size SUV, the Elevate, in India. The bookings of the model will begin in July followed by its launch in the festive season. The manufacturer has designed and developed the SUV in India by considering the needs of Indian consumers. 

    Honda Elevate Dashboard

    The Elevate SUV comes loaded with features like a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Honda Sensing ADAS suite, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless charger, and an electrically adjustable sunroof. However, this Honda SUV lacks some key features that its competitors offer.

    Listed below are the five features that the Honda Elevate misses out on:

    Panoramic sunroof

    Honda Elevate Sunroof/Moonroof

    Honda Elevate is equipped with a single-pane electrically adjustable sunroof instead of a panoramic sunroof, which its rivals like the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are offering in the mid-size SUV segment. The panoramic sunroof is quite popular among Indian buyers, so much so that the upcoming Seltos facelift, which previously had a smaller sunroof, will get a new bigger panoramic one.

    360-degree surround camera

    Honda Elevate Outer Rear View Mirror ORVM Controls

    Honda is betting big on the safety features with the Elevate SUV, as it comes equipped with six airbags, Honda Sensing ADAS tech, pedestrian protection, lane watch assist, and more. Even though the ORVMs of the Elevate are equipped with cameras, it misses out on a 360-degree surround camera setup which is common in the segment.

    Powered front-row seats 

    Honda Elevate Front Row Seats

    SUVs from brands like Hyundai, Kia, and MG offer electrically adjustable front-row seats for convenience. Meanwhile, Honda Elevate gets manual adjustments for both front seats.

    Ventilated seats

    Honda Elevate AC Controls

    Considering India’s weather conditions, ventilated seats are a boon for buyers in the country. Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and other models that compete with the Elevate are equipped with seat ventilation features. But unfortunately, Honda has skipped this feature from Elevate’s equipment list.

    Hybrid tech

    Honda Elevate Engine Shot

    Honda introduced the hybrid setup in India with its popular sedan, the fifth-gen City e: HEV, in April 2022. Brands like Maruti and Toyota have similar tech on offer with their SUVs. However, Honda has other plans with Elevate and it does not get hybrid tech. It comes equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. Now, the brand plans to launch an electric version of the Elevate in India by 2026.

    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
