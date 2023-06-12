Tata and HSBC now partners; introduce finance solutions for EV adoption

- Introduce personal loans and zero down payment schemes

- Low processing fees and no documentation charges

Tata Motors and HSBC India have announced a partnership for corporate employee financing solutions. This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India. With special financing schemes and other benefits, the partnership will make buying Tata EVs an easier affair for customers.

Benefits of Tata and HSBC collaboration:

To understand how the scheme works, consumers holding a salaried account with HSBC India will get a chance to apply for a tailor-made loan to purchase any Tata electric vehicle of their choice. As a part of this scheme, customers will be able to apply for a loan with zero down payments, no hypothecation, low processing fee, and no documentation charges. Furthermore, customers opting for this loan to buy any of the three Tata EVs will also get a special accessory kit with their purchase.

Tata EVs in India:

Currently, there are three Tata electric vehicles that you can buy in India. This includes the Tigor EV, Tiago EV, and Nexon EV Prime/Nexon EV Max. The financial benefits offered by HSBC apply to all these models.