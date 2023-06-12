Discounts of up to Rs. 58,000 on Maruti S-Presso in June 2023

- Discounts across all Maruti cars this month

- Get cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts

Maruti Suzuki car discounts in June 2023

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering huge discounts on their model range this month. These benefits, available at Arena and Nexa outlets, are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

S-Presso discounts in June

The petrol MT variants of the Maruti S-Presso are available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 39,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. The AMT variants get a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. The CNG variants of the hatchback can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

Maruti S-Presso hatchback latest updates

In April this year, Maruti Suzuki updated its entire range, including the S-Presso, to comply with the latest emission norms. The model continues to be powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine developing 66bhp and 89Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit.