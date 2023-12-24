Discounts of up to Rs. 55,000 on Maruti S-Presso in December 2023

S-Presso prices in India start at Rs. 4.26 lakh

Offered in four variants and seven colours

A few Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the Arena and Nexa range are offering year-end discounts on their product range. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

This month, the petrol-powered Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. On the other hand, the CNG variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

The S-Presso hatchback comes in four variants, namely Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. Customers can choose from seven colours – Solid Sizzle Orange, Pearl Starry Blue, Solid White, Solid Fire Red, Metallic Granite Grey, Metallic Silky Silver, and Pearl Midnight Black.