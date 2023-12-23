CarWale
    2024 Hyundai Creta facelift to launch on January 16

    Sagar Bhanushali

    2024 Hyundai Creta facelift to launch on January 16

    - New turbo petrol engine expected 

    - Updated exterior design and more features 

    Hyundai India will launch the Creta facelift on January 16, 2024. The heavily updated version of the extremely popular SUV will get a new design, Level 2 ADAS features and a new turbo petrol engine. When launched, the new Creta will rival the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    2024 Creta Facelift Design 

    The interesting thing about the new Creta that’s headed for the Indian market is that it will not look like the Creta facelift sold in other countries. We are expecting a different look that is in line with Hyundai’s flagship SUV models. It has been spied testing in India on multiple occasions and going by the pictures, a completely new grille, LED lighting at the front and rear, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and a set of new alloy wheels are on the cards. 

    2024 Creta Facelift Interior 

    Inside, the 2024 Creta facelift will get Level 2 ADAS, new upholstery, redesigned dashboard and centre console, and a 360-degree camera system with improved visuals. We are also expecting a newer version of Hyundai’s fully digital driver’s display to up the tech quotient. 

    2024 Creta Facelift Engine Options 

    Hyundai India is expected to run the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engine options as the current car. However, there will be a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT unit. Other gearbox options will include a six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter and a CVT.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
