Mahindra five-door Thar continues testing ahead of 2024 launch

To get redesigned alloy wheels

Electrically adjustable sunroof confirmed

The upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar has been consistently in the news for quite some months now. The Indian automaker is actively testing the elongated version of the Thar. And with every new spy picture, we get a few more details of what the carmaker is up to with the five-door Thar.

In a recent spy picture, the camouflaged test mule of the upcoming Thar is seen sporting a new set of alloy wheels. Unlike the current version, the five-door Thar will get a multi-spoke alloy design. Additionally, the test vehicle is equipped with production-ready LED headlamps with circular LED DRLs.

Moreover, images of the interior of the upcoming lifestyle SUV surfaced online revealing the dashboard layout and rear seats. Among many features, the off-roader will get an electrically adjustable sunroof, larger infotainment system, centre armrest for the front passengers, height-adjustable seatbelts, and rear AC vents.

Details regarding the technical specifications are scarce as of now. However, we expect it to borrow the 2.0-litre petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel motor from the current three-door version. Upon arrival, the Mahindra five-door Thar will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the upcoming five-door Force Gurkha in India.

Image source