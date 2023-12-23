Hyundai Grand i10 Nios attracts discounts of up to Rs. 48,000 in December 2023

Grand i10 Nios prices in India start at Rs. 5.84 lakh

Available in four variants and eight colours

Select Hyundai dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts as part of the year-end benefits on various models. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The manual variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are offered with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Discounts on the AMT variants include an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

The CNG variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. The model is offered in eight colours across four variants, with prices starting at Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom).