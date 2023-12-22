CarWale
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 top 5 interior highlights

    Desirazu Venkat

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 top 5 interior highlights
    • Launched in India on 11 January
    • Available on with RWD

    The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's most expensive car and it was awarded the Green Car of the Year at the ICOTY 2024 (Indian Car of the Year). Yes, we are talking about the Ioniq 5 EV and here are the top five interior highlights of the car.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Side View

    3.0-metre wheelbase

    By being an EV and a born EV at that, the Ioniq 5 doesn’t suffer from the limitations of ICE vehicles or an EV derived from the ICE model. Instead, Hyundai has pushed the wheels as far out as possible and also kept a low centre of gravity allowing them to liberate as much space as possible within the cabin. This has resulted in a 3.0-metre wheelbase, making it one of the largest not just in its class but also among its rivals on either side of its price bracket.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Second Row Seats

    All powered seats

    This is a feature one would find in cars well above the price of the Ioniq 5, yet here it is in this Hyundai EV. The front seats get ventilation and lumbar support while the rear seats get heating and a manual recline function. All four seats have a memory function while the front seats also get a sliding centre console for additional space.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Infotainment System

    Dual digital displays

    This has become a standard in the Hyundai lineup nowadays but it is still quite exciting to see the interpretation on the Ioniq 5. Both displays are 12.3-inch HD units with high-quality graphics and no buttons whatsoever which can be frustrating to use but does add to a very smooth finish in terms of the overall appearance.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sunroof/Moonroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    If the Ioniq 5’s cabin wasn’t already bright and airy enough as it is due to the colour schemes, it also gets a dual panoramic sunroof to add to the full experience. The sunroof is electrically activated via buttons above the dashboard and can also be controlled via voice using the Bluelink-connected car system.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 AC Controls

    Dual-zone climate control

    The final on the list of features for the cabin of the Ioniq 5 is dual-zone climate control. You get a separate zone for the front and rear with individual controls for both sections. It can be activated via the official mobile app and voice control if you are already in the vehicle.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Image
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 45.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
