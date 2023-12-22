Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift India launch on 8 January

To get revised exterior updates and new features

Expected to have a price tag of Rs. 1.50 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that the brand will kickstart 2024 with the launch of the GLS facelift. It is the brand’s flagship SUV and will get a cosmetic upgrade along with new features.

Mercedes GLS: Exterior changes

The changes to the design of the new GLS will be evolutionary in nature. The front grille will be revised and bigger with four horizontal louvers finished in Silver Shadow. The headlamps will get a revised LED pattern whereas the front bumper will be reprofiled with a new design for the air inlets along with gloss black surrounds. Besides this, the new GLS will be fitted with new 20-inch wheels in Himalayas Grey.

Mercedes-Benz GLS: Interior and feature updates

The GLS will be offered as a seven-seater SUV. The customers will be able to choose from Catalana Brown and Bahia Brown interior themes. The infotainment will also be updated and will run on the latest version of MBUX with three different display modes – Classic, Sporty, and Discreet. Furthermore, the newly added ‘off-road’ mode will use the 360-degree camera to portray a visual experience on the screen. For assistance in off-road conditions, the SUV will also be equipped with the brand’s signature transparent bonnet.

Presently, the GLS is offered with a 3.0-litre diesel engine that is coupled with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. We expect the same powertrain to be carried forward for the updated model. A petrol engine is also on the cards.