    2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift launched in India at Rs. 1.32 crore

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    1,212 Views
    2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift launched in India at Rs. 1.32 crore

    -Available with both diesel and petrol power

    -Deliveries to begin today

    The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift has been launched in India at Rs. 1.32 crore (all-India, ex-showroom). This is a mid-life update for the third-gen GLS and it gets cosmetic and feature updates as a part of the deal. We have already driven this updated GLS SUV and you can read our review on the website.

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, this updated GLS gets a new design for the alloy wheels, new grille, bumpers, and a new design for the light pattern of the LED headlamps. Inside, Mercedes has added a new steering wheel, new MBUX interface, and a fingerprint telematics sensor. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    This being a fully loaded Mercedes SUV, you get features like multi-zone climate control, dual-digital displays, leather upholstery, powered seats with massage function, wireless phone mirroring, and three interior colour options. The GLS measures in at 5.1 metres with a wheelbase of over 3.0 metres, making it one of the largest in the segment and with a properly useable third row.

    Dashboard

    This updated Mercedes GLS SUV can be had with a 3.0-litre inline-six diesel producing 362bhp/750Nm in the 400d guise or with a 3.0-litre inline-six petrol producing 375bhp/500Nm. Both engines get 48V mild-hybrid technology, AWD, and an eight-speed torque converter AT as a part of the deal. You also get different drive modes, of which the off-road-oriented ones make use of the transparent bonnet function for improved visibility when the going gets rough.

    The Mercedes-Benz GLS takes on the BMW X7, Audi Q8, Range Rover Sport, and the Volvo XC90 in the “big” SUV fight.

    Prices for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift:

    2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC- Rs. 1.32 crore 

    2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d 4MATIC- Rs. 1.37 crore       

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift
    Rs. 1.30 - 1.40 Crore
    Estimated Price
