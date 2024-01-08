CarWale
    2024 Hyundai Creta design sketch revealed!

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2024 Hyundai Creta design sketch revealed!
    • Bookings open for a token amount of Rs. 25,000
    • Prices to be announced on 16 January, 2024

    Last week, Hyundai India commenced the bookings of its much-awaited five-seater SUV, the Creta facelift. Now, the automaker has revealed the design sketch of this Kia Seltos rival ahead of its official launch on 16 January, 2024.

    In terms of updates, the facelifted Creta will feature a new parametric black chrome grille on the front along with an upright hood design flanked by new quad-beam LED headlamps that are housed on the bumper. In addition to this, it sports a faux plate, LED DRLs, and a lower front grille. Coming to the rear, the SUV gets an LED bar running across the length of the tailgate, freshly designed LED taillamps, roof-mounted spoiler, silver skid plate, and a tweaked rear bumper. While the automaker has not fully revealed the side profile, we expect the silhouette to look almost the same as the outgoing model.

    Hyundai Creta facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the feature front, the 2024 Creta will come loaded with a pair of 10.25-inch screens, each for a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity and a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof. In addition to this, it gets a powered driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, surround view monitor, and Level 2 ADAS with over 19 safety features.

    Hyundai Creta facelift Dashboard

    The SUV is available for booking at an amount of Rs. 25,000 at any authorised Hyundai dealership or via the brand’s online portal. Furthermore, those who had booked the existing Creta have the option to convert their booking to the new Creta.

    Hyundai Creta facelift Image
    Hyundai Creta facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai Creta facelift Gallery

