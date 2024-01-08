CarWale
    Honda Elevate prices hiked by up to Rs. 58,000

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Honda Elevate prices hiked by up to Rs. 58,000
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 11.58 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Available in four variants across a single powertrain option

    The Japanese automaker, Honda launched the Elevate SUV in the country in September 2023 at an introductory price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the introductory prices have come to an end as the automaker has hiked the prices of this Hyundai Creta rival by up to Rs. 58,000. Let us take a detailed look at it.

    Broadly offered in four variants, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX, across seven different exterior hues, this five-seater SUV is powered by a petrol engine only. Except for the SV manual variant, all other variants get a uniform price hike of Rs. 20,000. After this increment, the Elevate's price ranges between Rs. 11.58 lakh to Rs. 16.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

    At the heart of the Honda Elevate is a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is borrowed from its sedan sibling, the City. This motor is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque and comes coupled with a six-speed manual or a CVT unit. While the MT variants return a claimed fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl, the CVT variants return a mileage of 16.92kmpl.

    The following are the revised prices of the Honda Elevate:

    VariantQuantum of price hikeRevised ex-showroom price
    SV MTRs. 58,000Rs. 11,57,900
    V MTRs. 20,000Rs. 12,30,900
    V CVTRs. 20,000Rs. 13,40,900
    VX MTRs. 20,000Rs. 13,69,900
    VX CVTRs. 20,000Rs. 14,79,900
    ZX MTRs. 20,000Rs. 15,09,900
    ZX CVTRs. 20,000Rs. 16,19,900
    ZX CVT dual-toneRs. 20,000Rs. 16,39,900
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
