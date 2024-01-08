Avail discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 on Hyundai Alcazar in January 2024

Available in six variants and two powertrain options

Prices start at Rs. 16.77 lakh

The Hyundai Creta-based SUV, the Alcazar, is currently listed with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in January 2024. The three-row model is available across six variants at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 16.77 lakh. In this article, we have listed the discount details of the MY2024 and MY2023 models of the Hyundai Alcazar.

Customers planning to book the model this month can benefit from offers of up to Rs. 45,000. These benefits can be had in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate bonuses, and other consumer discounts.

Offers MY2024 MY2023 Exchange bonus Rs. 15,000 - Consumer benefits (corporate offers, exchange bonuses, cash discounts) - Rs. 45,000

Mechanically, the Alcazar can be had with two powertrain options – a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. This gasoline motor is tuned to produce 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the oil burner is capable of churning out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque, while being paired with a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit.